Historic Lincolnshire estate to host great family day out in an unforgettable setting

Harlaxton Manor welcomes visitors for its Summer Open House on August Bank Holiday weekend

A Lincolnshire landmark set in a historic estate is inviting visitors from across the region to spend the August Bank Holiday weekend in truly inimitable splendour.

On Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, Harlaxton Manor will open its gates, which are usually strictly closed to the public, for a rare chance to allow guests to explore the Grade-I listed building’s incredible interior and beautiful formal gardens.

With live music from a classically trained pianist and traditional fun-filled games, all set in the estate’s picturesque grounds, guests are invited to enjoy an unforgettable family day out surrounded by stunning views across the Vale of Belvoir.

With a rich and storied history, now the manor serves as the British campus for the American University of Evansville, known as Harlaxton College. This makes the upcoming Summer Open House weekend an unusual opportunity for the public to access the grounds of the stunning architectural hidden gem on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders just off the A1.

The unique building boasts an eclectic appearance unlike any other, featuring a magnificent fusion of Baroque, Elizabethan and Jacobean architecture, built in local Ancaster limestone and including French-style terraces, an Italian Garden, a Dutch ornamental canal and even an observatory.

Dr Holly Carter, Director and Dean of Harlaxton College said:

“We’d be thrilled if you’d join us at Harlaxton Manor this upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend for a day out with a difference. If you’d like to treat your family, friends - or indeed yourself - to a day out in an unforgettable setting, we welcome you to explore the incredible and historic Harlaxton Manor.

Harlaxton Manor's formal gardens

“Whether you enjoy immersing yourself in history or taking in the great outdoors, you can enjoy both at our Summer Open House and Gardens. Pack a picnic and enjoy incredible views against a historic backdrop with your nearest and dearest. We’ll have uplifting live music from a trained pianist and light refreshments available in the manor’s main foyer, so we’d be utterly delighted if you’d join us on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August.”

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, the building has seen many varied uses - from a fine stately home to a trench warfare and artillery school, home to an eccentric businesswoman who saved the manor from demolition and regularly held seances on the property, a retreat for the Society of Jesus and finally as an overseas campus for the American University of Evansville.

With free car parking, tickets to Harlaxton Manor’s Summer Open House start from just £8.50. Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £12 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are complimentary. Advance booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the day. Harlaxton Manor welcomes guests from 10am to 5pm, with the last entry at 4pm.

Please check the manor’s website for further details.

For more information, to see pricing and book your place for the Spring Open House, visit www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000