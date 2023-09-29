Historic manor and gardens to open to the public for Christmas and autumn

A Grade I listed ‘hidden gem’ on the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders is opening its gates for guests for Autumn and Christmas

Harlaxton Manor will welcome guests for a series of Christmas Open House events, inviting visitors to celebrate the season in a magnificent setting decked in festive finery.

From Friday 1st December, the manor will be open for a full seven days throughout the month. The manor will transform into a winter wonderland ready to welcome visitors for the countdown to Christmas Day, including a 25ft Christmas tree in the manor’s front circle.

Before then, the manor will host its first-ever autumn Open Gardens. The announcement marks a surprise addition to the manor’s confirmed open days this year, adding two more chances to get a rare glimpse into the estate that is normally closed to the public.

Christmas at Harlaxton Manor

On Saturday 28th October to Sunday 29th October, Harlaxton Manor is inviting guests to explore its impressive gardens and grounds for an autumnal experience like no other.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said:

“We’re inviting guests from near and far to come and experience an enchanting autumn and a spectacular Christmas in the splendour of Harlaxton Manor and its gardens.

“Our Christmas Open House really is set to be spectacular, with our biggest ever offering.

Harlaxton Manor as seen from above

"There will be a choir performing by candlelight, twinkling lights illuminating the manor’s incredible architecture and, back by popular demand, our American candy shop will be offering visitors a way to satisfy their sweet tooth long before Christmas Dinner!”

“If you can’t wait until December to enjoy our magnificent venue and its stunning views over the Vale of Belvoir, why not join us for our first ever open house in autumn… or as we call it ‘fall’.

“The manor is the UK campus of the University of Evansville so we welcome hundreds of American students each year, so you’ll have to forgive us for the occasional Americanism! Whatever you call it, the Americans certainly know how to celebrate it and that gives our manor a unique twist you won’t find anywhere else.”

“Our Fall Open Gardens will feature games for the whole family to enjoy as well as live entertainment. You can even pick up your very own pumpkin, grown in the manor’s Walled Garden.”

Constructed in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory, Harlaxton Manor is a 19th century historic house on the outskirts of Grantham. The manor combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles to create a spectacular impression that’s truly unique.

The Fall Open Gardens will be open to visitors from 10am to 4pm (last entry at 3pm) on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October.

Due to the unpredictable nature of Britain’s autumnal weather, to avoid disappointment tickets are only available to purchase upon arrival. Adult tickets are available for £5 while child entry (ages 2 - 16) is £2.50.

For those who are already planning their Christmas festivities, the Grade I listed manor will also be open for a series of Christmas Open House events throughout December.

Harlaxton Manor

Guests can visit the manor on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th December.

Tickets start from £10 for children, while adult tickets are £18, Concessions (65 or over) £12 and under 2s are free of charge. A family pass for two adults and three children can be purchased for £45.