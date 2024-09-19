Home From Home Care celebrates community inclusivity with Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As part of the national Macmillan Coffee Morning campaign, individuals supported by Home From Home Care will be hosting an inclusive coffee morning at Bardney Village Hall on Friday 27th September.
The fundraiser promises lots of coffee and cake, as well as a tombola, various tabletop games, music and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition.
Individuals will take an active role in the organisation of the event, welcoming members of the community and making and serving drinks. They will also be baking sweet treats to sell, including cakes, tray bakes, brownies and tarts - playing their part in bringing the community together whilst raising vital funds to support people living with cancer.
Cake donations from members of the community will also be gratefully accepted.
Location: Bardney Village Hall
Date: Friday 27th September
Time: 10:00 - 13:00
Claire Hanson, Activities & Wellbeing Manager at Home From Home Care, said:
“We’d love to see as many people as possible join us for our Macmillan Coffee Morning, to help us give back and raise lots of money for this fantastic charity.
“The individuals are so excited to be hosting and can’t wait to meet everyone. Building relationships with the local community and being socially included is really important to them, and it’s very rewarding to support them to achieve this.
“It’s set to be a great fundraiser with a great atmosphere - we look forward to seeing everyone there!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.