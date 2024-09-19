Home From Home Care celebrates community inclusivity with Macmillan Coffee Morning fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Individuals with learning disabilities are inviting people across Lincolnshire to join them in celebrating community inclusivity as they raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

As part of the national Macmillan Coffee Morning campaign, individuals supported by Home From Home Care will be hosting an inclusive coffee morning at Bardney Village Hall on Friday 27th September.

The fundraiser promises lots of coffee and cake, as well as a tombola, various tabletop games, music and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition.

Individuals will take an active role in the organisation of the event, welcoming members of the community and making and serving drinks. They will also be baking sweet treats to sell, including cakes, tray bakes, brownies and tarts - playing their part in bringing the community together whilst raising vital funds to support people living with cancer.

Home From Home Care's inclusive Macmillan Coffee Morning

Cake donations from members of the community will also be gratefully accepted.

Location: Bardney Village Hall

Date: Friday 27th September

Time: 10:00 - 13:00

Claire Hanson, Activities & Wellbeing Manager at Home From Home Care, said:

“We’d love to see as many people as possible join us for our Macmillan Coffee Morning, to help us give back and raise lots of money for this fantastic charity.

“The individuals are so excited to be hosting and can’t wait to meet everyone. Building relationships with the local community and being socially included is really important to them, and it’s very rewarding to support them to achieve this.

“It’s set to be a great fundraiser with a great atmosphere - we look forward to seeing everyone there!”