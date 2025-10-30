Honest Mobile founders take to TV pitching on Dragons' Den for investment to disrupt the mobile industry

Honest Mobile, the UKʼs top-rated B Corp challenger mobile network, will appear on Dragonsʼ Den at 8pm on Thursday 30th October 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

During the episode, old school friends and Honest Mobile co-founders Andy Aitken and Joshua Mihill pitch for investment to accelerate their plans to shake up the industry with a network that solves bad signal and expensive roaming for good. They present to Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett.

Andy Aitken, CEO and co-founder of Honest Mobile, commented: "Pitching to the Dragons is a challenge every entrepreneur wants to face, but for us, itʼs about more than investment. Itʼs about proving thereʼs a better way to do mobile, for both people and the planet, that can succeed at scale. Weʼre setting a bold new standard that we're excited to share with viewers.ˮ

Joshua Mihill, Co-founder of Honest Mobile, said: "This is a great opportunity to share our vision with an audience that understands entrepreneurship. Over the years, we've seen how the right investment and mentorship can accelerate a business, and we're excited to see where this journey takes us."

Tune in at 8pm on Thursday 30th October 2025, to see how Andy and Josh fare against the Dragons and whether theyʼll win their support for the next chapter in Honest Mobile's journey.