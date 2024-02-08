Hotel Chocolat hosts Chocolate Love Match Event just in time for Valentine's Day in Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotel Chocolat is offering an exclusive, guided chocolate tasting experience – running on the following dates at the Lincoln store:

Saturday 10th February

Sunday 11th February

Friday 16th February

Saturday 17th February

Sunday 18th February

The chocolate connoisseurs will take chocolate lovers on a tasting journey through five of the brand’s recipes to reveal the flavour profile that’s right for them.

Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Love Match Event

From unapologetically fruity to decadently dark – Hotel Chocolat has spent 20 years obsessively developing a deep understanding of flavour, individual tastes and preferences. And this unrivalled view on chocolate flavour profiles is the result.

Each guided experience lasts 30 minutes, and the public can book with up to three fellow chocolate lovers to share the chocolate happiness. Tickets are £5 per person and attendees will get to choose a Chocolate Selector of their choice to take with them.