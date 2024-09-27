Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summary of the general meeting in September

In September, the members of the Humberside International Women’s Club were given an inspiring lecture by Lucy Thompson, who is a renowned award winning medical tattooist and founder of the charity NIP, which stands for Nipple Innovation Project. This charity enables and empowers breast cancer survivors, women as well as men, to reclaim their bodies with hyper realistic nipple tattoos that last forever.

The charity was founded by Lucy in 2018 after discovering that tattoos provided by the NHS for breast cancer patients are semi permanent and will therefore fade away. Being able to receive a permanent nipple tattoo has a huge physical and mental impact on men and women alike, giving them new self esteem and confidence.

More information regarding Lucy and the charity can be found on www.nipcharity.org.

The next General meeting will take place on Thurs, Oct 17th, in Nettleton Village Hall, 10am for a 10.30am start. The speaker will be Sandra Bell on the subject of Beading.

The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for women from international backgrounds or interests and to help them integrate into the local community.

Find out more at www.hiwc.org.uk