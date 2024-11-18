Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the October meeting of the Humberside International Women's Club, members were entertained by Sandra Bell, giving them an interesting talk about the history of beading from the Stone Age to the present day.

Artefacts and examples of beading can be found allover the world, on every continent and in every culture. it all started with bead stringing, going back to 100.000 BC with the oldest beads found in Africa. WSho would have thought that the intricate Heringbone pattern can be traced back to the native Zulu people of south Africa and that by the early fifteenth century, venice became the glass and bead making centre of Europe!

Sandra had kindly set up a display with lovely examples of her own work and possessions, showing everyone different styles and stitches used in beading. The ladies of the club were v ery intrigued with the delicate and beautiful things she was showcasing.

The forthcoming speaker for November will be Sabine Cradock, who is a qualified Exercise Rehabilitaion Instructor. Her lecture will be on the subjects of mindfulness, balance and relaxation.

The purpose of the HIWC is to promote friendship and provide support for woemn from international backgrounds or interests and to help them to integrate into the local community.

You can find out more about the club at www.hiwc.org.uk.