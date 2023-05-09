Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

Illustrated talk on the airfields of Northern Lincolnshire

The next meeting of the Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will be held on Tuesday when there will be an illustrated talk by Dave Gibson entitled ‘The Airfields of North Lincolnshire’.

By Anthony DixonContributor
Published 9th May 2023, 12:39 BST
What's onWhat's on
What's on

Dave is a former serving RAFVR flying instructor, CAA flight examiner and amateur aviation historian.

He has amassed 6,000 hours of instructional flying and has lived in Lincolnshire for his whole life. Growing up around aeroplanes and airfields, he brings a fascinating insight into the history and development of these sites from the first in 1912 to their current use and includes many rare photographs.Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm start at the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford. Visitors welcome (£2 fee).

Related topics:SleafordNorthern LincolnshireNorth Lincolnshire