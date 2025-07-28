Imagine Louth & Imagine Café: Where play, community, and comfort come together

For Curious Kids (Ages 0–10): Imagine Louth Play Village

Step into a world designed for imaginative exploration. At Imagine Louth, children can enjoy a thoughtfully created indoor role-play rooms, where every corner encourages creativity, communication, and confidence. With spaces like a mini café, supermarket, mechanics, farm, space room and more, children lead their own adventures while learning through play.

Sessions are calm, clean, and fun to ensure a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for children and their grown-ups alike.

For Grown-Ups Who Deserve a Break: Imagine Café

While the little ones play, parents, carers, and visitors can unwind in the Imagine Café — a cosy, family-friendly space serving homemade hot meals, fresh bakes, and barista coffee.

But this isn’t just a café — Imagine Café is also part of the Imagine Louth CIC (Community Interest Company), reinvesting every penny back into local wellbeing initiatives. Whether you're popping in for a bite or attending a group, you're helping fuel something much bigger.

Imagine Cafe also offers a two course home cooked meal delivered to the doors of elderly, vulnerable or the convalescing. All for the incredible price of only £6.

So Much More Than Play: Creative & Community Workshops

Imagine Louth is a growing hub of community-led learning and creativity. We offer:

Children’s workshops in art, craft, storytelling, sport, and seasonal specials

in art, craft, storytelling, sport, and seasonal specials Home education classes in a math, history, geography, art and more, all explored in a supportive, inclusive environment

in a math, history, geography, art and more, all explored in a supportive, inclusive environment Adult wellbeing sessions including food inclusive craft nights

including food inclusive craft nights Subsidised sessions for families in need, helping ensure everyone can access play and connection

for families in need, helping ensure everyone can access play and connection Parties - looking for a birthday party with heart? Our private hire options make for unforgettable celebrations in a beautiful, safe space — with catering by Imagine Café if desired.

Built for the Community, by the Community

As a not-for-profit CIC, Imagine Louth and Imagine Café exist to serve people — not profit. Our mission is simple: to create an affordable, enriching space where imagination and community come together.

Every entry, every coffee bought, and every workshop attended helps us:

Support families

Offer low-cost and free community activities

Promote wellbeing across all ages

Invest in the future for Louth

Come for the play. Stay for the food. Return for the community.

Find us on Chequergate, Louth, LN11 0LH

Book sessions & learn more at imaginelouth.co.uk

Follow us on social @ (Instagram - Imagine_Louth, Facebook Imagine Louth CIC)

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9-5pm and Tuesday, Thursday 9-5:30pm

Imagine what we can build together.

