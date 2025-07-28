Imagine Louth & Imagine Café: Where play, community, and comfort come together

For Curious Kids (Ages 0–10): Imagine Louth Play Village
Step into a world designed for imaginative exploration. At Imagine Louth, children can enjoy a thoughtfully created indoor role-play rooms, where every corner encourages creativity, communication, and confidence. With spaces like a mini café, supermarket, mechanics, farm, space room and more, children lead their own adventures while learning through play.
Sessions are calm, clean, and fun to ensure a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for children and their grown-ups alike.
For Grown-Ups Who Deserve a Break: Imagine Café
While the little ones play, parents, carers, and visitors can unwind in the Imagine Café — a cosy, family-friendly space serving homemade hot meals, fresh bakes, and barista coffee.
But this isn’t just a café — Imagine Café is also part of the Imagine Louth CIC (Community Interest Company), reinvesting every penny back into local wellbeing initiatives. Whether you're popping in for a bite or attending a group, you're helping fuel something much bigger.
Imagine Cafe also offers a two course home cooked meal delivered to the doors of elderly, vulnerable or the convalescing. All for the incredible price of only £6.
So Much More Than Play: Creative & Community Workshops
Imagine Louth is a growing hub of community-led learning and creativity. We offer:
- Children’s workshops in art, craft, storytelling, sport, and seasonal specials
- Home education classes in a math, history, geography, art and more, all explored in a supportive, inclusive environment
- Adult wellbeing sessions including food inclusive craft nights
- Subsidised sessions for families in need, helping ensure everyone can access play and connection
- Parties - looking for a birthday party with heart? Our private hire options make for unforgettable celebrations in a beautiful, safe space — with catering by Imagine Café if desired.
Built for the Community, by the Community
As a not-for-profit CIC, Imagine Louth and Imagine Café exist to serve people — not profit. Our mission is simple: to create an affordable, enriching space where imagination and community come together.
Every entry, every coffee bought, and every workshop attended helps us:
- Support families
- Offer low-cost and free community activities
- Promote wellbeing across all ages
- Invest in the future for Louth
Come for the play. Stay for the food. Return for the community.
Find us on Chequergate, Louth, LN11 0LH
Book sessions & learn more at imaginelouth.co.uk
Follow us on social @ (Instagram - Imagine_Louth, Facebook Imagine Louth CIC)
Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9-5pm and Tuesday, Thursday 9-5:30pm
Imagine what we can build together.