Imagine Louth & Imagine Café: Where play, community, and comfort come together

By Sharon Brown
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 10:57 BST
In the heart of Louth, Lincolnshire lies something truly special — a warm, welcoming space where children explore through play, adults connect through creativity and wellbeing, and everyone is nourished in every sense of the word. Welcome to Imagine Louth and Imagine Café — a community interest company (CIC) working hand-in-hand to create a unique, inclusive environment where families, children, carers, and the wider community can thrive.

For Curious Kids (Ages 0–10): Imagine Louth Play Village

Step into a world designed for imaginative exploration. At Imagine Louth, children can enjoy a thoughtfully created indoor role-play rooms, where every corner encourages creativity, communication, and confidence. With spaces like a mini café, supermarket, mechanics, farm, space room and more, children lead their own adventures while learning through play.

Sessions are calm, clean, and fun to ensure a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for children and their grown-ups alike.

For Grown-Ups Who Deserve a Break: Imagine Café

While the little ones play, parents, carers, and visitors can unwind in the Imagine Café — a cosy, family-friendly space serving homemade hot meals, fresh bakes, and barista coffee.

But this isn’t just a café — Imagine Café is also part of the Imagine Louth CIC (Community Interest Company), reinvesting every penny back into local wellbeing initiatives. Whether you're popping in for a bite or attending a group, you're helping fuel something much bigger.

Imagine Cafe also offers a two course home cooked meal delivered to the doors of elderly, vulnerable or the convalescing. All for the incredible price of only £6.

So Much More Than Play: Creative & Community Workshops

Imagine Louth is a growing hub of community-led learning and creativity. We offer:

  • Children’s workshops in art, craft, storytelling, sport, and seasonal specials
  • Home education classes in a math, history, geography, art and more, all explored in a supportive, inclusive environment
  • Adult wellbeing sessions including food inclusive craft nights
  • Subsidised sessions for families in need, helping ensure everyone can access play and connection
  • Parties - looking for a birthday party with heart? Our private hire options make for unforgettable celebrations in a beautiful, safe space — with catering by Imagine Café if desired.

Built for the Community, by the Community

As a not-for-profit CIC, Imagine Louth and Imagine Café exist to serve people — not profit. Our mission is simple: to create an affordable, enriching space where imagination and community come together.

Every entry, every coffee bought, and every workshop attended helps us:

  • Support families
  • Offer low-cost and free community activities
  • Promote wellbeing across all ages
  • Invest in the future for Louth

Come for the play. Stay for the food. Return for the community.

Find us on Chequergate, Louth, LN11 0LH

Book sessions & learn more at imaginelouth.co.uk

Follow us on social @ (Instagram - Imagine_Louth, Facebook Imagine Louth CIC)

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9-5pm and Tuesday, Thursday 9-5:30pm

Imagine what we can build together.

