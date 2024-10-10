Immersive theatre experience EULOGY comes to Cornhill Quarter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pioneering immersive theatre producers DARKFIELD are bringing their groundbreaking shipping container experience EULOGY to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter from 22 - 27 October

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EULOGY is a surreal, otherworldly journey through a dreamlike, labyrinthine hotel that exists entirely in your mind. How you arrived is a mystery and why you’re there remains unclear. Just make sure you read the pamphlet.

Performed in complete darkness over 35 minutes, this intense and exhilarating ride uses binaural 360 degree sound and speech recognition technology to deceive the senses and transport audience members through rooms, down corridors and into the bowels of this strange and not altogether comfortable hotel. How your dream unfolds is, in part, up to you. However, make sure you follow the right path and don't volunteer to become the subject of the eulogy every guest is preparing to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EULOGY is both an intense and exhilarating ride and a deeper exploration of the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience versus one that only exists in the imagination. EULOGY premiered as part of the London BFI Film Festival 2021 and has since toured to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Latitude Festival, Nottingham Lakeside, Norwich Theatre and across Australia.

EULOGY creates a surreal, dreamlike world using audio alone in complete darkness

Praise for DARKFIELD

‘Harnesses the very uncertainty of pretending… properly exhilarating…’ - Exeunt Magazine

‘If you’ve never experienced one of DARKFIELD’s shows, absolutely go’ - The Independent

PRAISE for EULOGY

The EULOGY container

‘a technical triumph as it soothes, befuddles and shakes you from imagined place to imagined place’ - The Times

‘A trippy, sensory adventure’ - ★★★★ The Stage

Tickets available at: https://www.visitlincoln.com/event/eulogy-darkfield/97221101/