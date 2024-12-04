Improved Market Place for events and markets in Sleaford

As work enters its final stages to reconfigure Sleaford’s Market Place as a more pedestrian-friendly area, better-suited to events and communal use, arrangements are being explored to bring the weekly markets back into the space.

The new-look will be in place for the Market Place’s first major event, WinterLight on Saturday December 21 and Sunday 22; paving the way for the weekly market to return to its historic setting in the New Year.

As discussions continue between the District Council, which owns the Market Place, and the Town Council which has run the markets for almost 20 years, into the scope of a licence renewal, consideration is being given to the potential for any further opportunities that emerge from surrounding businesses or organisations to make use of the space and any additional needs such as limited vehicle access for traders to unload, provision for market traders to use vehicles such as refrigerated vans which are intrinsic to their trade on market days, and how the new onsite power supplies operate.

Alongside fulfilment of a long-held aspiration of both councils to remove the conflict between moving vehicles, stalls and pedestrians when the market operated within a car park, the government-funded programme is also delivering on mutual aims to improve the Market Place so that the market can flourish and grow in size and popularity and a publicly-endorsed vision within concurrent Sleaford Masterplans to restore it as the town’s central public square.

The Market Place in Sleaford as works continue.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “Through use of our UKSPF funding allocation we were able to prioritise a scheme acting on a widely-held aspiration for improving the Market Place’s safety, access and functionality and reinvigorating its appeal for the weekly markets and new events.

“We believe that it is now a much more appealing events space at the heart of the town where a market can flourish free of the conflict that previously existed in its dual use as a car park.

“Within just a few weeks it will be available once more, after a closure of just five months, for Sleaford Town Council to resume and grow its three weekly markets. This is, I’m sure, the aspiration of most of the town just as much as it is of ourselves, partners and funders of the UKSPF programme for restoring community pride, engagement and economic activity.

“With onsite power sources and now limited vehicular access, it creates an ideal environment for safe, accessible trading and its integrity as a historic meeting place for communal activity is restored,” he said.

It is for the town council to decide whether they wish to continue operating the town’s market under the scope of a negotiated licence in this improved location; as would any other operator proposing market-type activities.

On December 21 and 22, with a synthetic-surface ice rink in place and lots of festivities across the two days including carolling, a lantern parade and activities, WinterLight will showcase the potential of the regenerated area to incorporate outdoor seating for surrounding businesses, places to sit and enjoy the setting and giving better visibility to square’s historic architecture. See more about WinterLight

Don't miss the chance to craft a paper and willow lantern with Lumo Workshop, which can be carried as part of the lantern procession during WinterLight on Saturday 21 December. These FREE lantern making sessions will be taking place at St Denys’ on Saturday 7 December and on Sunday 8 December