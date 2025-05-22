As one of the Royal Horticultural Society's partner gardens, Springfield Festival Gardens now proudly maintains the exceptional standards that garden enthusiasts expect from the RHS name. While the RHS Chelsea Flower Show captivates London, the 15 acre gardens at Springfields continue to flourish with seasonal displays designed by some of Britain's most well-known garden designers.

The Festival Gardens are a significant draw to Springfields Designer Outlet, amplifying the visitor experience along with its first-class Blue Diamond Home & Garden Centre, restaurants, leisure and 55 outlet and designer stores.

The garden’s history can be traced back to the end of the 19th century, when the Lincolnshire town of Spalding had established itself as the centre of the British flower bulb industry. A group of leading growers proposed a permanent show garden, for which an incredible one million bulbs would be planted. This led to the opening of Springfields Festival Gardens in 1966, which would be managed by Springfields Horticultural Society (SHS).

In 2004, the gardens were enhanced with new horticultural features and sculptures as part of a unique destination project led by Ian Sanderson. Guests can now wander through gardens crafted by Chelsea Flower Show multi-Gold Medal winner Chris Beardshaw and Chelsea Flower Show judge Stephen Woodhams, as well as TV show presenter Charlie Dimmock (beloved for her natural planting approach), and even pop icon turned horticultural expert Kim Wilde, for which she created her debut showcase garden. Entry to Springfields Festival Gardens is free of charge.

“The gardens are the heart and centre of Springfields, and we are very proud they have been appointed RHS Partner Garden status by the Royal Horticultural Society. Princess Anne opened Springfields, and the Queen Mother planted a commemorative tree, and we made a commitment to continuously develop and improve the gardens for all. We would like to thank the RHS for recognising this long-term team effort”, said Ian Sanderson, Owner of asset manager SLR Outlets and who originally developed Springfields.

SHS CEO Marion Durose adds: “While Chelsea tickets command premium prices, at Springfields Festival Gardens we welcome all visitors completely free of charge every day of the week. Enjoy the beauty, wildlife, and colours of our gardens - just now our colonnade walk is heaving with masses of blooming roses and fragrance perfect for a gorgeous selfie or family shot or just on one of our benches and enjoy the views. So come and get some inspiration for your own garden - all without spending a penny.”

Springfields is home to the UK’s national collection of narcissi and daffodils with over 450 varieties, as well as vast displays of tulips and much more. The gardens are extensive, covering 15 acres and wrap around the outlet, including the Japanese Garden, Jungle Island and Sculpture Matrix. The award-winning gardens incorporate wetlands, a RSPB nature hide and wide open vistas with rose walks, fountains, dahlias and much more.

Free to enter, the gardens are an attraction in their own right and a welcome addition to any visit, hosting events throughout the year as well as being a beautiful place to relax between retail therapy.

Head Gardener for the SHS, Andy Boyton, concludes “Springfields is not just a garden, it is a canvas of changing colours through the seasons. It is a true gem that showcases the region’s rich bulb growing heritage whilst looking forward to the future in an ever-changing climate.”

The RHS Partner Garden status reinforces Springfields position as the leading outlet and leisure destination in the East of England, providing a great value shopping experience set in an uplifting healthy green environment.

Positioned in on the A16 near Peterborough, Springfields is the only outlet retail destination serving the whole of the East of England and East Anglia.

1 . Contributed Friends at The Parlour Restaurant overlooking the free-entry Festival Gardens Photo: Springfields Designer Outlet

2 . Contributed Chelsea-award winning horticulturalist Chris Beardshaw Photo: Royal Horticultual Society (RHS)

3 . Contributed A group admiring daffodils near Kim Wilde's Showcase Garden Photo: Charlotte Graham

4 . Contributed 80s pop icon Kim Wilde Photo: Kim Wilde/Wildeflower Records/Cherry Red Records