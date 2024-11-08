Indie heroes James announce Lincoln headline show for Summer 2025

Indie greats James are heading to Lincoln next summer for a massive open air show.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester legends – who gave the world such timeless anthems as Sit Down, Born of Frustration, She’s A Star and Come Home – will headline Live at Lincoln Castle on Saturday June 14.

Joining them on the night will be rising indie stars The K’s and indie rock singer Tom A Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday from lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

JAMES WILL HEADLINE LIVE AT LINCOLN CASTLE

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s – gaining both critical and commercial acclaim.

Their unique craftsmanship, creativity and musical legacy has made them one of the most influential British bands of the last four decades and with 18 studio albums under their belt, James secured their first UK album Number 1 chart spot earlier this year with Yummy.

The band’s 40th anniversary in 2023 was celebrated with a tour of inspired orchestral reworkings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites, but this was far from a full stop. As frontman Tim Booth sings on the anti-ageism anthem Rogue on Yummy: “some of us still have work to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sensational live band, who continue to sell-out arenas across the UK and beyond, James most recently completed a US co-headline tour with The Smiths’ songwriting genius Johnny Marr.

The K's will support James Live at Lincoln Castle

Supporting James will be The K’s who are about to embark on a headline tour of the UK.

Earlier this year, the band’s brilliant debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? landed at Number 3 in the UK Album Charts while their debut single Sarajevo notched up more than three million streams. Brilliant follow-ups Got a Feeling, Glass Towns, Hometown, Aurora and Chancer added to the growing legend which is resulting in incredible sold-out shows across the country.

This year has undoubtedly been The K’s biggest to date highlighted by winning Breakthrough Act of the Year at the inaugural Northern Music Awards.

Singer and guitarist Tom A Smith will open the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James join global icon Sting, award-winning singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, punk pioneers The Stranglers and Buzzcocks, pop sensation Olly Murs, Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds and British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell among the headliners for Live at Lincoln Castle 2025 with more to be announced.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this outstanding historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “James remain one of the UK’s best musical exports. As relevant and exciting today as they were when they first came to the fore in the 80’s I am very excited they will be heading to Live at Lincoln Castle next June.

“This will be an incredible night filled with hit after hit and is the perfect addition to what is shaping up to be an amazing summer for the people of Lincoln and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Toyne, visitor economy growth manager at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “We're over the moon that Live at Lincoln Castle is back for summer 2025. Concert-goers have a significant effect on the city's visitor economy. During last year's events our hotels were reporting substantial increases in occupancy and room rates, and the footfall in the city was boosted tremendously – with some areas up more than 200% on the week before the concerts.

“Acts like James add to an already strong lineup for 2025 that will draw new visitors into the city for a fantastic evening of entertainment.

“Research shows that up to one in three concert attendees are 'Music Tourists', who travel to destinations to stay overnight and spend more than traditional tourist sectors. What a great way to welcome new visitors to Lincoln and encourage them to enjoy the wider county while they are here.”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk