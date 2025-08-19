International Musician Brett Wales to play at Woodhall Spa

Our artist for the September 5th “Music for Woodhall” concert is the truly amazing international concert star Brett Wales. Brett was born on the 23rd of August 1978 in Nottingham and raised by his grandparents Marianne and Alwyn. His grandfather owned an Elka 707 Organ and the house was always full of music, so it is little wonder that at a very young age Brett displayed a keen interest in music, singing all the popular songs of the day.

Alwyn returned home from work one day to discover his young grandson playing the organ with his left hand and keeping time to the rhythm unit. Alwyn asked if he could do the same with his right hand. The response was astounding - unruffled by the request, he did as asked, but with both hands at once. Brett was only three at the time and Alwyn realised his grandson might be talented.

Marianne and Alwyn continued to encourage Brett to play as a hobby. Brett’s ability to listen to songs and then sing them with uncanny accuracy was to manifest itself yet again. He began playing by ear the music he heard, not just the melody, but accompaniment as well. Alwyn built him a Wersi Helios Organ from a kit and he was also taken on visits to the Wersi Organ Company in Germany, where he heard and met the great Franz Lambert and the master himself, Klaus Wunderlich. These artists made a huge impression on Brett and have influenced his style of playing ever since.

Today Brett is constantly in demand, playing to packed out venues all over the country. With bookings ongoing, we are happily assured of good music for the foreseeable future. We can promise you another wonderful evening of musical entertainment with Brett Wales, so why not come along and support live music in Woodhall Spa.

We always extend a warm welcome to our visitors - you will not be disappointed. Admission for visitors is £8.00 and the concert with Brett Wales will take place on Friday 5th September, 2025 starting at 7.30 pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ. Further information is available from Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, or visit the website www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.