It's a wrap: Live at Lincoln Castle celebrate six sensational concerts
Promoters Cuffe & Taylor, came to Lincoln this June to put on their first ever summer shows. The headline acts have included Crowded House, Jess Glynne, Paloma Faith, Kaiser Chiefs, Madness and Gregory Porter.
The intimate setting of the castle wowed fans and artists alike, who were in awe of the magnificent, historic backdrop.
The shows at Lincoln Castle have drawn visitors from far and wide. This was particularly noted at the Gregory Porter concert with fans travelling from America just to watch his performance at the castle.
There were positive effects on local businesses and the hospitality trade too. The tourism boost to Lincoln was felt across the whole city with hotels and accommodation reporting increased bookings and restaurants and bars benefiting from the increased footfall as well as the positive impact on other local attractions, retail and shopping.
The success of the concerts is further mirrored by audience members who have enthused that the shows have put Lincoln on the gig map. There was much praise for the addition of a BSL signer at every show, making the concerts accessible for everyone.
Mark Harrison of Cuffe and Taylor comments;
“We are all delighted at the positive reaction to our first summer concert season at Lincoln Castle. We’ve had 6 very successful nights with some of the best live music artists on the touring circuit. We’ve had overwhelming support from the Lincoln Castle team, County Council, local businesses and the local community. We have loved our first Sumer in Lincoln, it’s such a warm and welcoming city. We are excited for next year already!”
After a successful summer season, Cuffe and Taylor are now working with the County Council to secure future dates for 2025. You can sign up here - http://eepurl.com/iGqs-w to be informed of new concert announcements and be the first to know when acts are announced.
