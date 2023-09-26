It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Louth Garden Centre

The Christmas store at Louth Garden Centre will open its doors on 7th October. Get ready to embrace the festive vibes!

The store which belongs to British Garden Centres - the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, will kick off its festivities this month and is expected to impress and attract visitors excited for Christmas across the county.

Despite the unpredictable weather this summer, Louth residents can now get into the holiday spirit by visiting the store which is full to the brim with a variety of Christmas decorations to suit any taste.

These decorations come in different themes, such as traditional reds, greens, and golds that evoke the true Christmas spirit, modern and refined winter themes of silver and white, or romantic pastel pinks. In the run-up to Christmas, Louth has everything you need to decorate your home interiors and make this Christmas season a memorable one for your family.

At Louth Garden Centre, you can also find a diverse selection of gifts such as toys, puzzles, games, stockings, and pet products. It's an ideal one-stop shop for all your Christmas needs. Additionally, Louth Garden Centre specialises in gardening essentials, and you can explore their fantastic plant and gardening sundries department.

Centre Manager, Ashley Reeson said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience. The festive department in Louth offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day. has everything one could need to make their Christmas perfect and provides families with an unforgettable experience.”

The Christmas Store at Louth Garden Centre is open from 09:00 - 19:00 on launch day, then Monday to Friday 09:00 – 17:00 and 10 am – 4.30 pm on Sunday. There will be 20% off Christmas decorations if you are a British Garden Centres Family Card member. (Exclusions apply).