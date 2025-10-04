It’s officially Halloween season at Marshalls Yard – explore seasonal fun and spook-tacular finds at the centre

With Octobers arrival, its officially acceptable to embrace Autumn and all things Halloween at Marshalls Yard. Seasonal comforts, and a spell of spooky spirit await, as the centre comes alive this October.

The Witchy Fayre is back on Saturday October 25th, bringing a day of Halloween magic for all the family. From 10AM-4PM, the central pathway of the Marshalls Yard car park will be transformed with mystical market stalls and a spellbinding line-up of activities. Visitors can enjoy Halloween crafting, free face painting (11AM-3PM) and live performances throughout the day – we can’t wait to see your spooky costumes.

The turn of the seasons is the perfect excuse to switch up your home décor. Planning a Halloween party or creating a cosy autumn corner? The Range has decorations to suit every style and budget. This year’s collection is packed with inspiration to make it easier than ever to bring the spirit of Halloween into your home.

Look the part this season. Marshalls Yard has costumes for all ages sorted this autumn, look no further than Home Bargains and Next for family friendly Halloween costumes and seasonal pieces.

As the seasons shift, so too should our self-care rituals. As the days get cooler, and we have the central heating back on, our skin needs extra moisture to prevent skin dryness and chapped lips. Head over to Browns where the teams at Clarins and Clinique can assist with finding moisturisers and lip oils for all skin types.

The cooler days also call for hearty meals like soups, stews and casseroles that also feature autumn harvest produce. M&S Foodhall has a selection of British fruit and veggies that are in season in October including, Squash’s, Pumpkins – perfect for Halloween, and Kissabel Apples that can all be found fresh in store.

As autumn leaves fall and Halloween approaches, Marshalls Yard is brimming with fun reasons to visit. From spooky celebrations to seasonal shopping, the centre is the perfect place to enjoy the magic of the season.