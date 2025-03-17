Dallahan frontman Jack Badcock is set to perform at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre in May.

Singer and guitarist, Jack Badcock is a hugely experienced performer, having toured throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, both as a solo act and as frontman and founding member of his multi-award winning, internationally renowned world-folk band 'Dallahan'.

Raised in Co. Kilkenny, Ireland and later Yorkshire, England, before moving to Scotland as a teenager, Jack has a split national identity shared between the three countries.

A previous finalist in the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year Award, his 2021 EP, The Driftwood Project was nominated for Original Work of the Year at the BBC Scots Music Awards.

Jack Badcock. Photo: Elly Lucas

He was invited to write, arrange and perform the prestigious New Voices commission at Celtic Connections in 2022 and in Autumn 2023, went on tour throughout the UK as the support act for Eddi Reader.

In May 2024, Jack released his critically acclaimed debut album Cosmography. Described as “a glowing galaxy of songs” and affirming him as “a first class songwriter”, the album was nominated in the German Music Critic’s Choice Awards and also earned him a nomination for Composer of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Jack’s solo material reveals an astute songcraft exploring enormously wide ranging subjects delivered with a musical sensitivity clearly influenced by American folk, funk and soul music as much as the traditional music of Britain and Ireland and all served with a healthy dose of storytelling and humour.

The concert will be on Friday May 2 at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Doors open at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £15.09 from the Box Office: 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com/events/jack-badcock