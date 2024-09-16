JETRide 2024 kicks off from RAF Cranwell this weekend
Saturday 21st September sees local cyclists and fundraisers strap on their helmets for the annual JETRide sportive. Starting and finishing at RAF Cranwell, JETRide has been a staple event in Lincolnshire since 2019, with 50, 75 and 100-mile trails.
The Jon Egging Trust has raised over £40,000 through the ride since its inception; vital funds which have helped the trust deliver its three-year Blue Skies programme to local young people facing adversity.
Entry fee: £30 early bird, £35 advanced online (closes on 22nd Sept), £40 on the day entries.
Local riders who would like to learn more about JETRide or the work of the Jon Egging Trust should visit: joneggingtrust.org.uk/JETRide
