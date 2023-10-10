Join Santa for breakfast or afternoon tea this Christmas at Lincolnshire's British Garden Centres
and live on Freeview channel 276
Make sure you don’t miss out on the most important meal of the day and book tickets for all your family. This magical experience is hosted by Santa and his elves and guests can expect a hearty breakfast and then sit back and enjoy tales from the North Pole. Watch as your child's face lights up when they receive a gift from Santa and capture the moment with a photo opportunity (remember your phone!).
Can’t make breakfast or fancy a lie-in? Santa will also be available for afternoon tea at the Gilberdyke, Horncastle, Louth and Woodthorpe restaurants where you can indulge in both savoury and sweet treats, have a chat with the man himself and receive a gift that will be cherished for years to come.
Advertisement
Advertisement
No festive visit to the store is complete without a meeting with Santa so gift your little ones a day that they'll never forget at the Lincolnshire branches of British Garden Centres. Tickets are available priced at £14.95 a child. £12.95 an adult for Afternoon Tea. £9.95 an adult for Breakfast..
To book, please visit https://britishgardencentres.com/breakfast-with-santa/