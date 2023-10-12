Register
Join the Big RiverLight Clean Up

Take action to protect the river Slea by joining the River Slea Clean-Up Group and Plastic Free Sleaford for the family friendly Big RiverLight Clean Up.
By Sally BirdContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:24 BST
The RiverLight festival is returning to Sleaford on the 21st of October bringing the town together to celebrate the beautiful river Slea, an important part of the history of Sleaford as a town. Most importantly this blue space provides vital habitat for a great number of species including Kingfisher, Water Vole, and Otters.

Following this year’s festivities, the River Slea Clean-Up Group and Plastic Free Sleaford are coming together to put on a litter pick to prevent any litter from entering the river Slea. 80% of the litter in the sea starts out on land, being blown into rivers and waterways before washing out into the ocean.

Take positive action by joining the Big RiverLight Clean Up!

Join this family friendly litter pick on Sunday 22nd October. Simply show up at Eastgate Green, in front of The Hub, at 10am for equipment and instructions. Please dress for the weather and wear study footwear, if you have a pair of gardening gloves please bring them along.

If you are interested in joining in information about this event appears on facebook: https://facebook.com/events/s/community-cleanup/625420959663561/

The River Slea Clean-Up Group is one of almost 50 such groups which part of the RiverCare are and BeachCare programme, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and funded by Anglian Water. The programme supports local groups to tackle litter, carry out wildlife surveys and habitat improvements to make a real difference to their local environment.