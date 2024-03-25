Join the fun at Brigg Garden Centre for an exciting Easter celebration
The fun will take place in the Little Bugs Playhouse, Brigg Garden Centre’s premier children's play centre dedicated to providing fun and memorable experiences for children and families. With a range of activities, events, and attractions, Little Bugs Playhouse is the perfect destination for endless fun and adventure this Easter.
Magic and Circus Extravaganza (March 29th)
Step into a world of wonder with magic, circus performances, crafts, character appearances, and an exciting hamper raffle.
Easter Crafts and Character Appearances (March 30th)
Get creative with Easter crafts, meet your favourite characters, and enter our hamper raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.
Reptile Rendezvous and Furry Friends (April 3rd & 11th)
Experience the thrill of meeting reptiles and furry friends at our special rendezvous. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!
Messy Play Day (April 4th)
Let loose and have fun with all-day messy play activities. It's a day of creativity and excitement for children of all ages but don’t forget a spare change of clothes!
Disney Day (April 9th)
Get ready for a magical day of Disney fun! Meet beloved characters, dress up in your favourite costumes, and enjoy crafts and games galore.
Circus Spectacular (April 21st)
Prepare to be amazed by some spectacular circus performances. Join us for a day filled with thrilling acts and family memories.
Easter Disco (April 12th)
Dance the Easter holidays away at our themed disco. Join the fancy dress competition, show us your best moves, and win exciting prizes in our games.
Train & VR Ride Open Daily
Experience adventure with our Pirate Virtual Reality Boat Ride and Dino Train Ride. Tickets are only £2.50 per person or enjoy unlimited train rides with soft play entry for £10.00.
Don't Miss Out!
Little Bugs Playhouse is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm (closed for 1 hour for lunch at noon).Daily tickets are £7.95 per child and £1.95 for under 1s. There is no need to book, please visit the Soft Play area on your selected day.