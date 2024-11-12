Lady Windermere’s Fan: Classic satire from one of the greats opens this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Can a mystery woman and a simple fan really derail a happy family? Lady Windermere’s Fan is a classic play that still speaks to today’s audiences, and it’s Grantham Dramatic Society’s next production at the Guildhall Arts Centre, open from Wednesday 13 November.

The story follows Lady Windermere, who discovers, on her birthday, that not only has her husband been connected with another woman, he wants to bring her to Lady Windermere’s birthday ball that evening. As her idea of her perfect life starts to fall apart, Lady Windermere is forced to face up to her preconceptions of what makes ‘a good woman’.

Described as a sparkling satire this was the first hit play from legendary wit Oscar Wilde, the author of The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. Exploring Victorian morality with all its strict rules and contradictions, Lady Windermere’s Fan is still full of pithy insights into human nature, love and redemption.

It’s a play that has spawned a wealth of quotes, most famously "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars". Audiences can look out for other quotable moments, such as "I can resist anything except temptation" and “Scandal is gossip made tedious by morality.”

Cast members from Lady Windermere's Fan at Guildhall Arts Centre

Director Rosemary Gibson said: “I’ve wanted to bring this show to Grantham for ages; like so much of the best writing, it’s a story that seems to be relevant no matter what year it’s performed in. Its subtitle is ‘A play about a good woman’, and as an audience we’re forced to join Lady Windermere in considering whether being good is really that simple.

“I’m lucky to be working with a fantastic cast of talented actors, as well as a dedicated and creative backstage team. This is going to be a special show for us, full of nuanced characters and moments of real emotion and drama. The whole team have worked hard to bring a slice of period drama to life, and we can’t wait to share that with audiences.

“What I’ve been reminded of most during this show is how performing arts can help people develop and get creative. It can be great for mental health, making new friends and learning to express yourself. We hope people will come and see the show, and then be inspired to join us, as we’ll be casting for our next production – Calendar Girls – immediately after this one ends!”

‘Lady Windermere’s Fan’ will run at the Guildhall Arts Centre from 13 to 16 November 2024, with curtain up at 7.30pm nightly. Tickets are on sale now from https://tickets.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk/. Alternatively, call 01476 406158 or drop in to the Box Office on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am - 2pm. The Box Office is open 45 minutes before shows, and tickets can also be booked via email at [email protected].

Tickets: £13 and concessions or groups (6 or more) £11 each.

GDS encourages people of all backgrounds who are interested in making new friends and sharing or learning new skills to get in touch via www.granthamdramaticsociety.co.uk or [email protected].