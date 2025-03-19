Elizabeth Harrison our April Artist

Woodhall Spa Organ Society welcomes back Elizabeth Harrison to the Coronation Hall for their latest concert on April 4.

Elizabeth’s varied musical repertoire, along with her cheerful Lancashire humour, is said to have made her one of the country’s favourite performers, having played on the concert circuit for over 30 years.

One of the busiest performers on the circuit, she has a wealth of experience playing both electronic and theatre organs. Her concerts are well rehearsed and she performs music to suit all tastes, played in a refreshing style. She always leaves audiences requesting more.

Elizabeth lives on a hill top farm in the Forest of Bowland, near Preston and she is a big fan of Highland cattle.

Elizabeth has travelled to all parts of the UK playing for organ and keyboard clubs. In addition, she plays regularly for ballroom and sequence dancing. She is also now one of the resident organists at The Tower Ballroom at Blackpool Tower. She has committed hundreds of pieces of music to memory.

All concerts start at 7.30pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ.

Admission for non members is £8. If you join the Society, membership costs £8 per annum and admission is £6.

For further details call 07419 998158, email [email protected] or visit the website at www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.