Last chance to book for the Bressingham Gardens exclusive tour with Adrian Bloom

After previously selling out tours of the Gardens at Bressingham, British Garden Centres is delighted to be holding another tour of the Gardens. Tickets are selling fast, so make sure you don’t miss out!

As featured on Monty Don’s British Gardens on the BBC, tickets are now available for a visit to these beautiful gardens, located in the heart of the Norfolk countryside. This destination is one of the finest examples of horticultural design in the country, and you will get an exclusive tour and talk by designer Adrian Bloom.

Adrian’s father, Alan, founded Bressingham Gardens in 1953. You will be guided through this beautifully landscaped space, discovering the secrets behind the garden planting schemes and design, which involve 8,000 species and varieties of plants in six linked gardens over 17 acres.

You will arrive at Bressingham Garden Centres’ Gardeners Retreat Restaurant for a Hot Drink and a Cake at 10 am, then meet Adrian Bloom for an Exclusive Guided Tour of Bressingham Garden at the Entrance to the Gardens at 11 am. The tour will take around an hour.

And if that’s not enough to whet your appetite, you will also receive a complimentary signed copy of Adrian Bloom's "Foggy Bottom," worth £50 and enjoy your own time to explore the wider Bressingham Gardens, including the Steam Museum and Garden Centre.

Ticket price £60 each or 2 for £70.00 (this includes one book per booking)- to book visit: www.britishgardencentres.com/events/bressingham-gardens-tour/