Laurence Jones announces April 2025 headline The Drill Lincoln Show

Laurence Jones, the multi-award-winning guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter has announced a headline UK Tour which sees AGMP working with MVT Cohorts (Music Venue Trust) to bring him to some of the finest grass-roots, independent music venues across the UK.

Today Award-winning Blues-Rock guitarist Laurence Jones announces April 2025 headline The Drill Hall Lincoln Show which will see Laurence Jones tour in the electric power-trio format to a total of thirty-one intimate grass-roots independent music venues across England, Scotland and Wales.

The tour includes a headline show at The Drill, Lincoln on Saturday 5th April 2025 and will see Laurence travel extensively around the country including two nights in Wales, four nights across Scotland and shows throughout England.

"AGMP are delighted to be working with the Music Venue Trust in bringing the 2025 Tour of the incredible guitarist Laurence Jones to some of the finest grass-roots, independent music venues across the UK. It is part of AGMP's DNA to work with venues that have been the "birthplace" of some of the biggest music stars in the world and it's brilliant to be able to join forces with our industry champion, the MVT"

"We are thrilled to partner with AGMP to bring the acclaimed artist, Laurence Jones, to some of our member venues across the UK. Reaching audiences in new towns and cities, not just the major ones, is crucial for the vitality of local music communities. Bringing high-calibre artists to these areas not only enriches the cultural fabric of these communities but also provides a platform for local talent to thrive and grow. This tour is a significant step in ensuring that vibrant musical experiences are accessible to all."Tom Maddicott - Music Venue Trust

“It’s a huge honour to be a part of the MVT campaign supporting grassroots venues. I have built my career playing in the clubs over the last decade and I’m very excited to be involved with the Music Venue Trust & AGMP Concerts to bring you this special tour. Along with the new tour new music is coming so please stay tuned, I’m excited for the future…

Please support live music and get your tickets in advance. Much love”.LJ

Music Radar voted the young Laurence one of the world’s top 10 blues-rock guitarists. He’s shared stages with legends like Sir Van Morrison, Sir Ringo Starr, Jeff Beck, and Joe Bonamassa.

“The next Eric Clapton” – Buddy Guy

“The British blues rock guitarist rocks the riffs on his new album in which he skilfully combines energy & feeling” – Rolling Stone Magazine

Tickets are onsale now on https://www.laurencejonesmusic.com/

Saturday 5th April 2025 – The Drill Hall, Free School Ln, Lincoln, LN2 1EY