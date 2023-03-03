Learn North Kesteven prepared for possible conflict in the Cold War

It will describe how airfields in the region were affected by the events and threats from behind the Iron Curtain and the actions taken to protect the United Kingdom.Howard’s initial career choice was in scientific research, which whetted his appetite for investigative aviation research.

Since February 2003 he started to undertake an increasing amount of freelance aviation writing with a range of articles and photographs published in a number of aviation magazines including ‘FlyPast, Aeroplane, Aircraft Illustrated, Pilot, the BBMF Yearbook and a wide range of aviation websites.He has been trustee at the Newark Aviation Museum for nearly 30 years, the last 18 of which have been in the position of Secretary to the Museum Trustees.One of his greatest personal achievements at the museum was helping to secure a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £453,000 for the second display hangar.The meeting will be held on Tuesday March 21 at the Legionnaires Club, 6 Watergate, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, NG34 7RZ.