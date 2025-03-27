Legendary folk/rockers Steeleye Span coming to Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Sunday 27th April, The Plowright Theatre, Laneham St. Scunthorpe, DN15 6ST. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £31.50. Box Office: 01724 296296.

Steeleye Span has been one of the most influential names in British roots music. Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours. Members have come and gone over the years, but Steeleye has always remained at the forefront of the genre they helped to define, and, 56 years later the band has become an institution in British music.

The members of the band for this tour are: Maddy Prior (founding member).Liam Genockey, Julian Littman, Roger Carey, Andrew “Spud” Sinclair and the latest and most glamorous addition, Athena Octavia – part of indie folk band Iris & Steel and an acclaimed classical violinist. With this amazing line-up, the band have remained “relevant” and have moved with the times, even being compared to a heavier sound in places reminiscent of Black Sabbath.

