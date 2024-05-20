Liam Finn announced as support act for multi-platinum-selling Australasian rock band Crowded House
An exciting live act, Liam is known for using loop pedals to trigger guitar parts he then sings along to, as well as accompanying himself on drums. He was an early adopter of this performance mode, he set an incredibly high bar, with explosive shows that felt part-rock n’ roll, part-magic trick.
After 25 years of performing alongside his father Neil and Crowded House, Liam and Neil released their first collaborative album Lightsleeper in 2018. This led to Liam and his brother Elroy officially joining Crowded House as core members and co-writers, releasing Dreamers Are Waiting in 2021, and touring extensively during recent years. Liam is currently on the Crowded House world tour. A great addition to the line-up for Crowded House fans and you can expect a set packed with impeccably crafted guitar-pop gems!
Crowded House gained fame following their 1986 smash hit "Don't Dream It's Over," which has become one of the most covered songs of the last 20 years. The Australasian rock band are behind hits such as ‘Don't Dream It's Over’ and ‘Weather With You’ and they will be playing all their greatest hits live at Lincoln Castle, as well as material from their more recent albums. Fans will no doubt remember hits such as ‘It's Only Natural’, ‘Locked Out’, ‘Something So Strong’ and ‘Fall At Your Feet’. Crowded House are set to entertain the Lincoln audience with an electrifying live show.
Crowded House is SOLD OUT for Lincoln Castle. However, there are still tickets left for Jess Glynne and Gregory Porter. Don't miss out on experiencing these concerts! To book tickets visit - lincolncastle.comand cuffeandtaylor.com
The complete line up for Lincoln Castle is:
Saturday 15th June – Crowded House support Liam Finn
Sunday 16th June – Jess Glynne
Saturday 22nd June – Paloma Faith
Friday 28th June – Kaiser Chiefs Support by Royal Otis, Spielmann
Saturday 29th June – Madness, The Hoosiers
Sunday 30th June – Gregory Porter, JP Cooper