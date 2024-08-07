Lincoln Book Festival’s latest edition revealed as 2024 programme published

It’s official! The Lincoln Book Festival 2024 programme has been published.

The Lincoln Book Festival will take place from 26-29 September, bringing big name authors and rising stars of the publishing world to the city for four days of engaging talks, readings, discussions, workshops and Q&As.

There’s a rich variety of free and paid events and activities to enjoy too, including competitions, podcast talks, open mic style performance events and much more.

The theme for this year’s festival is “generations” and the most eclectic programme in the festival’s 20-year history features plenty of options for audiences of all ages to come together and connect through all aspects of the written word, packed into four days.

Highlights include:

Legendary chef, food writer and presenter Rick Stein, signing copies of his glorious new book, Food Stories.

Author Jules Acton, a fresh new voice in nature writing, and her brilliant debut title, Oaklore.

Music scenes, eras and movements with Britpop pioneers Audrey Golden and Jane Savidge, talking tunes with Dr Guy Mankowski.

In conversation with YouTuber, author and LGBT campaigner Jamie Raines and podcast collaborator and creator Shaaba.

Verse and Vibes open mic night - a chance for local creatives to perform original prose or poetry.

Tips on how to get published for creative writers - an interactive workshop with Writing East Midlands.

The Book Club live collaborative podcast - bring your book club to join the discussion in this real-time recording.

Paranormal research, stories and scepticism plus a ghost story writing workshop revealing secrets of the genre.

Flash fiction short story competition winners celebration and launch event.

A Saturday full of free family events, including meet the author with award-winning children’s book writer and illustrator Jarvis, storytelling with panto dame Mama G, creative writing, arts and crafts, and much more.

Sunday packed with local history including festival favourite Sharon Bennett Connolly on Lincolnshire women in history, plus the latest local history research from the Lincoln Record Society, the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology, and the Survey of Lincoln.

Ian Richards from the Lincoln Book Festival organising committee said: “The 2024 line-up for Lincoln Book Festival is our most varied yet, with more opportunities than ever before for people to get involved, whether that’s picking up a pen in a writing workshop, getting creative in arts and crafts, learning more about local history, talking fiction in our live interactive podcast, or grabbing the microphone to perform their own creative work on stage.

“As always, the festival is also a great chance to meet some wonderful guest authors and contributors, ranging from podcast stars, YouTube influencers, activists, historians, conservationists, music industry insiders, chefs and food writers, to children’s book writers, illustrators, and storytellers.”

Lincoln Book Festival 2024 is supported by an Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant with a new festival hub at Lincoln Arts Centre at the University of Lincoln.

Supporters include Destination Lincolnshire, Lincoln Business Improvement Group (BIG) and local businesses including Lincoln Independent, Ruddocks, Wright Vigar, and Stanbridge Associates. Lincoln’s independent book shop Lindum Books will have a pop-up bookstall for the duration of the festival at Lincoln Arts Centre. Lincoln Central Library, Usher Gallery, Lark Books / Shelf Editions and Waterstones will all host festival fringe events.

Tickets are available now through the Lincoln Arts Centre Box Office.

There are a range of free-to-attend events, but prior booking is required. In addition, each day of the festival will feature live streamed and BSL interpreted events, to ensure many more people can access the festival line-up.

Lincoln Arts Centre’s Live Pass offers discounted entry throughout the festival for people aged 16-30, and students of any age.

Sign up for Live Pass via the Lincoln Arts Centre website.

See the festival website for event listings, ticket prices, and booking information: www.lincolnbookfestival.org.