Lincoln is ready to welcome world class artists for 10 nights of live music

LIVE AT LINCOLN CASTLE 2024

Final plans are underway as Lincoln gets set to welcome global music icons to the city this summer.

TK Maxx presents Live at Lincoln Castle kicks off this Friday with a headline show from English rock band The Stranglers with support from fellow punk pioneers Buzzcocks marking the start of an exciting series which will see almost 30 artists perform.

And with a further nine headline concerts taking place before the end of the month, the world of live music looks set to well and truly conquer the historic venue this June.

Final tickets are on sale now from lincolncastle.com

Doors to each show open at 6pm with entertainment expected to finish around 10.30pm.

General admission and accessible customers’ entry is via the castle’s Eastgate entrance on Castle Hill, while VIP customers will enter via the Westgate entrance on Union Road.

The venue Box Office will be located at Castle Square and is open on show from 4pm to 9.30pm.

For more information fans can head to https://shorturl.at/PQPYF

Along with The Stranglers, thecastle will also welcome indieheroes James, pop favourite Olly Murs, synth-pop legend The Human League, award-winning singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man, pop sensation Sugababes, Scottish rock legends Texas and Simple Minds and British reggae band UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership between Lincolnshire County Council and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in this historic location.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Mark Harrison said: “What an amazing month we have planned for Lincoln. With 10 brilliant headlining artists set to bring their incredible talents to the city along with their many special guests and support artists we are set to create some very memorable moments for music fans.

“Lincoln Castle provides a beautiful location for our concert series and we’re looking forward to getting those doors open and welcoming many thousands of people over the coming weeks.”

Kim Vickers, Lincoln Castle general manager, added: “June is finally here and we’re once again getting ready to throw open the gates for Live at Lincoln Castle.

“And this year it’ll be even bigger and better, with 10 nights of incredible live music from world-class acts.

“These concerts add to the rich history of the castle as an entertainment space, and we can’t wait to get started with this year’s series!”

TK Maxx has joined as this summer’s presenting partner for headline shows at Lincoln Castle.

This partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe and Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Depot Live, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to lincolncastle.comand ticketmaster.co.uk