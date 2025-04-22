Lincoln Krazy Races unveils 2025 headline charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LIVES chosen by public vote as official charity partner for 2025’s KRAZIEST day! Krazy Races, in partnership with Lincoln BIG, is proud to announce LIVES as its official headline charity partner for the Lincoln Krazy Races, returning to the city on Sunday, 22nd June 2025.

The free-to-attend, nationally acclaimed soapbox derby will once again take over the streets of Lincoln for a day packed with high-energy, family-friendly fun. This thrilling event invites local businesses, schools, and residents to design, build and race their own wild and whacky soapbox creations in a fast-paced knockout competition – all in support of a good cause.

Following a public vote that saw over 6,000 votes cast, LIVES emerged as the clear favourite. The charity, which provides emergency medical responders and rapid critical care support to people across Lincolnshire, plays a vital role in saving lives every day in rural and urban communities.

Emmie, Corporate Community and Partnerships Officer at LIVES, shared her excitement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been voted as the charity headliner for the Lincoln Krazy Races! It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with the local community, raise awareness for LIVES, and support the vital lifesaving work we do across Lincolnshire. We’re hugely grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us, and we can’t wait to be part of this exciting event!"

The Saxilby Steelers took on the 2024 Krazy Races – all in support of LIVES!

Danny Scoffin, Head of Brand & Strategic Development at Krazy Races, added: “We’re so excited to return to Lincoln for another unforgettable Krazy Races event. The city welcomed us with open arms last year, and the support from the community has been incredible. LIVES is an amazing local charity doing lifesaving work every single day, and we’re proud to support them in 2025. With 40 teams expected to take part, we know it’s going to be even bigger, better, and – of course – Krazy!”

Lee Roberts, Head of Operations from Lincoln BIG, said;

“Lincoln BIG is delighted to be bringing the Krazy Races back to the city for 2025. Last year’s event was a huge success, drawing thousands of visitors and creating a real buzz in the city centre. Partnering with a fantastic local charity like LIVES only adds to the community spirit, and we can’t wait to see the streets come alive with creativity and competition once again. It’s also a great way to raise money and awareness for such a fantastic cause that truly makes a difference across Lincolnshire.”

Applications to enter a team are now open, but spaces are filling up fast! The race follows a knockout-style format, with trophies and prizes up for grabs for creativity, speed, and team spirit. Once the 40-team cap is reached, applications will automatically close.

To find out more, register a team, or get involved in sponsorship or volunteering, visit: www.krazyraces.co.uk