Lincolnshire dates for Ocean Colour Scene duo’s acoustic show

Ocean Colour Scene’s singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison will be bringing their highly acclaimed acoustic show to Lincolnshire this autumn.

Billed as Simon and Oscar: The Songs of Ocean Colour Scene, the indie-rock legends will play at The Drill in Lincoln on 5th October, followed by a date at the Corn Exchange Theatre in Stamford on 10th October as part of the 14-date tour.

The acoustic dates will follow Ocean Colour Scene’s sell-out UK tour this spring, with Simon and Oscar playing intimate seated venues where fans can expect close-up acoustic performances of the group’s biggest hits and anthems, such as The Day We Caught The Train, The Riverboat Song, Traveller’s Tune, The Circle and Hundred Mile High City, amongst deep cuts and choice picks from the OCS songbook.

Looking ahead to the dates Simon Fowler said, “Oscar and I absolutely love playing our acoustic shows, where these fantastic venues help to create an intimacy that’s not dissimilar to an after-hours singalong in a room full of friends. We love having the time and space to chat with everyone, setting the scene before each song. We really can’t wait, and look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Ocean Colour Scene formed in Birmingham in 1989 and, after a few years honing their sound, firmly established themselves as one of the UK’s biggest bands with three Top 5 albums; 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’, 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.

In addition, Ocean Colour Scene enjoyed a hard-to-beat run of seventeen Top 40 singles, which included nine successive Top 20 singles and led to the band being honoured with numerous awards.

Behind all the swagger and style that went hand in hand with the nineties, Ocean Colour Scene crafted songs in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them, with words and melodies that chimed with the hearts and minds of the group’s fiercely loyal fanbase.

Now it’s time to hear these songs stripped back, but every bit as brilliant.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10.00am on Thursday 27th February, available directly from the venues and via www.oceancolourscene.com