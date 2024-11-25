Lincolnshire housebuilder supports Boston Christmas Festival

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East are one of the sponsors for the annual Boston Christmas Festival, which will take place near its Frampton Gate development.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Middlegate Road, Frampton Gate is a stunning development, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links. Currently there are a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available to purchase, with prices starting from as low as £195,000 for a two bedroom home.

The Boston Christmas Festival is an exciting Christmas event taking place in Boston town centre from Friday 29th November to Sunday 1st December. The three-day event will feature a Christmas Market, live music, a synthetic ice rink and a range of entertainment, including a main stage featuring an array of local musicians and performers. The event will bring together the local community to celebrate the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sponsorship from Allison Homes East will cover the costs of event photography, capturing the essence and excitement of the festival. This will ensure that professional photographs are taken throughout the event, preserving its story for future years. Additionally, banners featuring Allison Homes branding will be prominently displayed around the event.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Cllr Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre inc events, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Allison Homes East for their generous sponsorship of the Boston Christmas Festival. Their support ensures that we can capture the magic and joy of this event through professional photography, preserving these wonderful memories for years to come. The presence of Allison Homes’ branding around the event is a testament to their commitment to our community. We look forward to celebrating the festive season together and appreciate Allison Homes’ dedication to making this event a success.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very happy to be involved with the Boston Christmas Festival. Community is something we value very highly at Allison Homes, so the opportunity to be involved in a wonderful event that brings local people together is something we cherish.

“We hope that everyone who attends the festival has a lovely time, and we look forward to finding more opportunities to support the local communities where we build in the future.”

To find out more about Boston Christmas Festival, visit https://www.boston.gov.uk/Christmas2024.