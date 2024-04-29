Lincolnshire housebuilder to host key workers event at sought after development
Located on Middlegate Road, Frampton Gate is a stunning development, with a selection of three and four bedroom homes currently available to purchase. It is also under four miles away from Boston West Hospital, five miles from Pilgrim Hospital and just over 16 miles from RAF Coningsby.
The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th May. During the event, attendees will be able to view the available homes, speak to the sales team and find out more about the key workers scheme.
The key workers scheme is available to members of the Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service, including those in the NHS, Police, Fire Service, Social Care and Armed Forces, and offers a £500 contribution for every £25,000 spent on a new Allison home*. As an added extra, homebuyers will also receive free flooring throughout.
Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are proud to offer a scheme especially for key workers in recognition of all the important work they do for the community. This event is an excellent opportunity for local property seekers to find out more about how the scheme can benefit them and have any questions answered, so we would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to come along.”
To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 07483 092040. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.
For more information on the key workers scheme, visit allison-homes.co.uk/options/key-worker-discount-scheme/.
*T&Cs apply. UK residents, 18+. Only available to members of the Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service schemes. Receive a £500 contribution for every £25,000 towards the ‘bricks and mortar’ house purchase price up to a maximum purchase price of £600,000. Contribution provided by way of deduction from funds due on completion. Available when purchasing selected homes from Allison Homes before 31 December 2025. Subject to lender’s approval. Ask for offer before entering into reservation agreement. Exclusions apply. Cannot be used in conjunction with other offers (excl. ‘Forces Help to Buy’ scheme) & cannot be redeemed retrospectively. See allison-homes.co.uk/blue-light-card for full T&Cs.