Lincolnshire housebuilder to host key workers event at sought after development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located on Middlegate Road, Frampton Gate is a stunning development, with a selection of three and four bedroom homes currently available to purchase. It is also under four miles away from Boston West Hospital, five miles from Pilgrim Hospital and just over 16 miles from RAF Coningsby.

The event will take place from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th May. During the event, attendees will be able to view the available homes, speak to the sales team and find out more about the key workers scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key workers scheme is available to members of the Blue Light Card or Defence Discount Service, including those in the NHS, Police, Fire Service, Social Care and Armed Forces, and offers a £500 contribution for every £25,000 spent on a new Allison home*. As an added extra, homebuyers will also receive free flooring throughout.

The Holly at Frampton Gate

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are proud to offer a scheme especially for key workers in recognition of all the important work they do for the community. This event is an excellent opportunity for local property seekers to find out more about how the scheme can benefit them and have any questions answered, so we would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a home in the area to come along.”

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 07483 092040. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

For more information on the key workers scheme, visit allison-homes.co.uk/options/key-worker-discount-scheme/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad