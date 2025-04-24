Lincolnshire Local History Festival comes to Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate the rich local history of our county at the first Lincolnshire Libraries Local History Festival.

This new history festival will travel across the county's vast rural landscapes, covering the Wolds and Coast, the Fens, the Kestevens and the Lincoln Cliff, seeing renowned east midlands historians present their discoveries in your local Lincolnshire libraries.

With over 50 events running throughout May, including talks, guided walks, exhibitions and family activities, you'll explore wartime Lincolnshire, discover community memories, and step back into its trade past.

As part of the Festival, Boston Library will be hosting a range of events to celebrate the diverse history of this part of Lincolnshire.

Local Historian and tour guide, Jane Keightley

Between 6th and 10th May, Gosberton History Society will be showcasing a display of information about local villages.

From 6th to 26th May, there will be a display from the Guildhall Museum featuring Boston’s May Fair, which celebrates 900 years this year, and is one of the very few fairs that still takes place in a town centre.

On 19th and 20th May, local historian and tour guide Jane Keightley will be available to answer questions about the town’s history from 10am on both days.

On Tuesday 20th May at 2pm, Jane will also give an informative and fascinating talk about the importance of Boston during the medieval period and its links to the North Sea trading and defensive network; the Hanseatic League. Please see our website for details of how to book your place.

Lincolnshire Local History Festival

Nicola Rogers, partnership manager at Lincolnshire Libraries said “As part of Local and Community Month we wanted to celebrate our county’s rich heritage. We’re delighted to be able to invite so many well-known speakers and groups into our libraries to share their knowledge and research and highlight the fascinating local studies collections held in our libraries.”

Visit the Lincoln Libraries Local History Festival webpage Lincolnshire Local History Festival | What's On Lincolnshire for full details of what’s on at a library near you, or pick up a Festival guide at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford or Woodhall Spa Library.

Lincolnshire Libraries, run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.