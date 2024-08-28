Lincolnshire Makers make their debut at showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After great demand, the Lincolnshire Makers group bring their artisan markets to the city this Autumn!

The inaugural Marvellous Makers Market takes place at the Exo Centre at Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, September 7.

Join us for over 100 curated makers in attendance, including local food and drink producers, creatives, artists, designers and more - there’s something for every taste and every budget! Keep your eyes peeled on our social channels for daily exhibitor announcements.

Workshops will run throughout the day including a free pom pom workshop from local business Prikli Pear - where you can create your own keyring to take away, plus bookable workshops with ceramicist Iddy Biddy Titty Comiddy to create your own pumpkin, and also your chance to make a zipped pouch with Sew Mini Memories.

Marvellous Makers Market.

Street food caterers will be on site serving up the best local food, including gorgeous grilled burgers and chicken from Gourmazin, seriously loaded fries and sides from Oh La La Street Food, British hall-ewe-me wraps from Blue Sky Cheese, an authentic taste of Spain from Paella & Co, pizza from Firehouse Pizzas, loaded macaroni cheese from Mac Daddy’s Mac Shack, marvellous milkshakes from Eskimoo, Spalding roasted coffee from Jackalope Joe Coffee Co, authentic asian food from Bad Boy Bao, locally churned ice cream from Tuckers and more!

Enjoy our complimentary colouring corner, outdoor musicians, relax with a bite to eat the picnic benches and enjoy the lawn games on site too!

Join us from 10am-4pm at the Exo Centre, Lincolnshire Showground, Grange-de-Lings, Lincoln, LN2 2NA on Saturday, September 7.

Admission is £2 each, under 16s free, all payable on the door. Carers and NUS card holders go free. Parking is free of charge.

Over 100 stalls to browse!

Follow the event on: https://www.facebook.com/events/320576890569755

Ceramic Pumpkin Workshop bookable online at: https://iddybiddytitty.co.uk/product/make-your-own-ceramic-pumpkin-workshop-7th-september/

Zipped pouch Workshop bookable online at: https://www.sewminimemories.com/product-page/workshop-make-up-bag

Prikli Pear pom pom keyring workshop is free of charge and no need to book in advance, just turn up on the day