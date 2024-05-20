Lincolnshire Show brings coast to countryside with brand new Skegness-style beach

By Leah BenthinContributor
Published 20th May 2024, 11:40 BST
Organisers of the iconic agricultural show have announced another new attraction, along with this year’s headline events on 19th and 20th June

One of the biggest county shows in the country, The Lincolnshire Show, will bring together the Lincolnshire coast and countryside with a brand new beach area at this year’s Show.

Using over 60 tonnes of sand sourced from the Lincolnshire coast, the beach will transport visitors to the Great British Seaside with deck chairs, beach games and much more.

Located in the Show’s Countryside Area, the beach promises to bring fun for all the family, within a stone’s throw of the Countryside Ring where there will be falconry displays, dog agility and an exciting BMX show.

As well as the new beach area, a series of exciting performances have been announced for the Main Ring, where visitors can pitch up a seat ring-side to enjoy the packed schedule.

One of this year’s stand-out moments will be a jaw-dropping performance from horses and riders that have appeared in the likes of Poldark, Peaky Blinders and Emmerdale. Atkinson Action Horses will be wowing audiences with Roman riding, awe-inspiring dressage and jaw-dropping Cossack trick riding.

Elsewhere, the Aviation and Armed Forces Zone will celebrate Lincolnshire’s rich Bomber County heritage with representatives from the Typhoon Display Team, International Bomber Command Centre and Bomber County Gateway Trust.

The Potting Shed will also return for 2024, where keen gardeners will be able to see live demonstrations. Located in the Horticultural Zone, flower lovers can join local experts to learn about house plants, floral arts, allotment gardening, wildflowers and much more. The Horticultural Zone will also host the highly anticipated Garden Show, a new feature for 2024, where teams from some of the best nurseries will be competing for the winning display.

Charlotte Powell, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) said:

“After months of planning, we’re so excited to announce our brand new beach area for 2024, alongside this year’s headliners. Lincolnshire is the proud home to some great traditional English seaside resorts and we’ll be celebrating this by bringing all their well-known elements to the heart of the Lincolnshire Show.

“By adding the beach to our wonderful programme of activities and events - including Atkinson Action Horses and the Garden Show - we’ll be creating the perfect blend of coast and countryside to ensure a memorable day out for everyone.”

Tickets bought in advance for this year’s Show are available to buy now, priced at £24 for adults, £8 for children (under 5s are free) and £59 for a family. Tickets can be purchased from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk, booking fees apply.

For the latest news and information about Lincolnshire Show, visit the show website and follow @Lincsshowground on Instagram, @LincolnshireShowground on Facebook, @lincs.showground on TikTok, @LincsShow on X, and @LincsShowground on YouTube.

