Lincolnshire Show plans the ‘biggest day out’ with new Garden Show for 2024

This year’s Lincolnshire Show will see the return of jaw-dropping performances that have wowed audiences in previous years, as well as new events and areas to discover, alongside traditional favourites.

Organisers are hoping this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever, with the Show’s first ever Garden Show, where some of the county’s best gardeners will be competing to display the best plot.

Last year, 58,000 people visited the Show, along with 2,500 animals and 500 traders or exhibitors, and it is one of the most anticipated events in the region.

Lincolnshire Show 2023

Charlotte Powell, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) said that she has big hopes for the Show:

“I am thrilled to see the return of our iconic Lincolnshire Show for its 139th Show. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

“We are proud to announce a major expansion of our popular Horticultural Zone with our must-see Garden Show, where some of the best gardeners in the county will be competing for the best plot.

“Furthermore, our Countryside area will feature some new additional entertainment, ensuring a memorable day out for everyone, and we may have some more surprises in store. I invite you all to join us at the Lincolnshire Show, where we will celebrate the best of our region’s agriculture, entertainment and community spirit.”

With Lincolnshire being home to more than 4,500 farms, covering 80 per cent of the county, the Lincolnshire Show is one of the biggest county shows in the country, with its history stretching back 139 years.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS), a registered charity which aims to educate the local community about food, farming and the countryside, the Show remains true to its roots, with a strong focus on farming and country life. All funds raised through ticket sales are invested in the LAS’ charity works, including the LAS Education Programme, and are reinvested in producing the Show each year.

As well as the new Garden Show areas, the Show Main Ring promises stunt displays, livestock performances, the Shetland Grand National and much more, while the Lincolnshire Kitchen returns with live cookery demonstrations and opportunities to taste local produce. The Horticultural Zone, where the new Garden Show will be located, will also see floristry displays and the return of The Potting Shed which premiered at last year’s Show. Lincolnshire’s sky-high heritage will be celebrated during the event and children can try their hand at fun farming activities at the Farm-gate Education Marquee. Meanwhile, the Member’s Lawn is the place to be for a relaxing glass of Pimm’s in the sun.

The Show is also proud to host one of the qualifying rounds of Farmer’s Weekly’s ‘Britain's Fittest Farmer’ competition, which champions fitness and mental wellbeing and agriculture with gruelling feats of physical strength and resilience.

Spread out over 200 acres at the Lincolnshire Showground, just four miles from Lincoln city centre, the Lincolnshire Show offers breath-taking entertainment, a huge range of exhibitors and retailers, a vintage fairground, historical aircraft, expert cooking demonstrations, equine and livestock shows and much, much more.

In the months leading up the Show, farmers, livestock owners, florists, artists, chefs, craftspeople, entertainers, stunt performers, makers and retailers throughout the county will be busy preparing for the event, which is a highlight of the Lincolnshire calendar.

Local schools will also be getting ready for the LAS Schools’ Challenge to better teach children about agriculture, sustainability, food and nutrition with teachers working directly with the LAS’ education team.

The Lincolnshire Show will be held on Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th June 2024.

Tickets for this year’s Show are available to buy now from www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk. Advance tickets are available at £35 for adults, £10 for children (under 5s are free) and £75 for a family ticket.