Lincolnshire Showground Tractor Run in aid of LIVES and Lincolnshire Agricultural Society

Exciting plans are underway as Lincolnshire Showground, home of the LAS prepares to kick off its 140th Show celebrations with a spectacular Tractor Run in aid of LIVES and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS). The event will take place on Sunday, 23rd February 2025, bringing together tractor enthusiasts and the local community for a fantastic cause.

Tractor owners are invited to take part in the run, with entry only costing £15 per tractor and an additional £5 per passenger. To secure a spot and be part of this historic event, participants are encouraged to book early.

Members of the public are warmly invited to watch the run kick off at The Showground and wave the tractors on as they pass through their villages. The route will pass through scenic locations (in order of run), including:

Sturton By Stow

Stow

Normandy By Stow

Willingham by Stow

Kexby

Upton

Heapham

Springthorpe

Harpswell

Glentworth

Fillingham (edge)

Ingham (Edge)

Cammeringham

Brattleby

Aisthorpe

Scampton

Join LIVES, LAS and The Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday, 23rd Feb 2025!

The fun begins at 10:00 AM with tractor arrivals, followed by the run commencing approximately 60-90 minutes later. During this time, attendees can enjoy a Stop the Bleed demonstration provided by LIVES.

In addition to fundraising for LIVES and LAS, the event will also include a food bank collection for Lincoln Central Mosque, which provides essential support to the wider Birchwood community. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to contribute to this worthy cause.

For members of the public attending the event, free parking will be available at the EPIC Centre car park, ensuring a convenient and accessible experience for all.

So, come along for a morning of community spirit, heritage, and fundraising as we celebrate 140 years of the Lincolnshire Show while supporting LIVES’ lifesaving work and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society who as a charity promote food, farming and the Countryside.

For more information or to book your tractor space, please visit: www.lives.org.uk/support-us/events/lincolnshire-showground-tractor-run-in-aid-of-lives-and-lincolnshire-agricultural-society-las/