Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival returns in 2025 for its fourth year

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is happening for the fourth time, starting on Saturday 17 May

The fantastic landscape and businesses of the Lincolnshire Wolds will be celebrated with the return of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival.

Returning for a fourth year, the festival will take place from Saturday 17 May to Sunday 1 June, giving residents within the county and further afield the chance to appreciate the natural beauty of the Wolds.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival offers a wide range of outdoor experiences, unique experiences, and a great opportunity to connect with the local community and this National Landscape.

Throughout the duration of the Festival, over 100 different events will be available to everyone, with an activity day at the National Trust's Gunby Hall opening the Festival this year.

Planned outdoor activities range from guided walks, fishing, and water sports to cycling, navigation, dancing, gliding, and much more.

Many of the events happening during the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival are accessible for children, pushchairs, wheelchairs, or dogs on leads. Booking ahead of time for some walks or activities is necessary and can be done online here. The website also offers further information for each event.

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: 'I am once again very appreciative for the beauty of the Wolds, and all the hard work that is going into bringing back the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival for another year.

'The Festival is a perfect opportunity to explore the great outdoors while supporting the local area and community at the same time. I encourage all residents who can do so to get involved in the activities and walks that will be available.

'With over 100 events in total, there will be something for everyone'.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is brought to you by Love Lincolnshire Wolds, and their partners of East Lindsey District Council, West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, Let's Move Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Ramblers Lincolnshire, Stourton Estates, South Ormsby Estate, and the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service.

Find out more about the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival here: https://woldsoutdoorfestival.com/

Love Lincolnshire Wolds can be found on Facebook (@woldsoutdoorfestival) and Instagram (@wolds_outdoor_festival). Enquiries can be directed to [email protected].