Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival returns this Saturday with over 100 events

The Lincolnshire Wolds will come alive with adventure from Saturday 17 May until Sunday 1 June as the beloved Outdoor Festival returns with more than 100 diverse and exciting events.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 festival begins with a free family-friendly activity day on Saturday 17 May at National Trust’s Gunby Hall. This exciting launch event offers something for everyone, from the tranquillity of sound baths to adorable animal encounters and the chance to discover unique offerings from local exhibitors.

The Festival will then unfold into a diverse programme providing a wealth of opportunities to connect with nature. From learning how to ride horses at Hundleby Equestrian Centre, to taking in breathtaking panoramic views from an adventure above the hills in one of Trent Valley Gliding Club's two-seat gliders, embracing the great outdoors has never been more appealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those that prefer their feet on the ground, a range of guided countryside walks will uncover hidden gems and local history. Many dog-friendly activities are available too, including the wellness walks, Under the Sea and Fishing Fun Day.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival returns this weekend its fourth year

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy, said: “The Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival serves as a fantastic gateway for both residents and visitors to uncover the unique charm of our region. Beyond the stunning landscapes and activities, it provides a vital platform to directly support our local businesses and the passionate individuals who offer these fantastic activities too.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the Festival. It is the perfect opportunity for exploring something new and creating memories within our beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds National Landscape”.

The festival draws to a close on Sunday 1 June with Celebrating the Outdoors Open Day at Stourton Woods. This final event features a trail run, a delightful mini farmers market and tempting refreshments. Attendees can also enjoy unique Farm Safaris on a tractor and trailer around the estate and delve into the wilderness with bushcraft activities. The day will also host a wedding fair within the Safari Tent, making it an ideal stop for engaged couples seeking local suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find the full schedule of events, head to https://woldsoutdoorfestival.com/.

The festival is organised by Love Lincolnshire Wolds, and their partners of East Lindsey District Council, West Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, Let’s Move Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, Ramblers Lincolnshire, Stourton Estates, South Ormsby Estate, and the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service.