Live music event at Alford Corn Exchange - 26th October
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Co-headlined by London-based folk/americana duo Roswell and Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter Bella Gaffney - both of whom are on extensive UK tours this autumn - plus local group Edith and The Kingpin opening the evening.
The event is helping raise money for local community groups Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.
Event info:
An evening of live folk, americana & roots music.
Featuring:
Roswell - 'a folk duo whose voices combine to create a seamless flow of rich, harmonic beauty' | Bella Gaffney - 'folk with finesse’ | Edith and The Kingpin
Saturday 26th October, at Alford Corn Exchange. Doors 7pm - music starts 7.30pm
Free entry - but donations welcomed. All money donated will be split between Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.
To reserve a seat, please email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.