Live music event at Alford Corn Exchange - 26th October

By Andrew Skinner
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:32 BST
An evening of live folk, americana &roots music at Alford Corn Exchange - Saturday 26th October.

Co-headlined by London-based folk/americana duo Roswell and Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter Bella Gaffney - both of whom are on extensive UK tours this autumn - plus local group Edith and The Kingpin opening the evening.

The event is helping raise money for local community groups Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.

Event info:

London folk/americana duo RoswellLondon folk/americana duo Roswell
An evening of live folk, americana & roots music.

Featuring:

Roswell - 'a folk duo whose voices combine to create a seamless flow of rich, harmonic beauty' | Bella Gaffney - 'folk with finesse’ | Edith and The Kingpin

Saturday 26th October, at Alford Corn Exchange. Doors 7pm - music starts 7.30pm

Free entry - but donations welcomed. All money donated will be split between Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.

To reserve a seat, please email [email protected]

