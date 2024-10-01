Live music event at Alford Corn Exchange - 26th October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An evening of live folk, americana &roots music at Alford Corn Exchange - Saturday 26th October.

Co-headlined by London-based folk/americana duo Roswell and Yorkshire-based folk singer-songwriter Bella Gaffney - both of whom are on extensive UK tours this autumn - plus local group Edith and The Kingpin opening the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is helping raise money for local community groups Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Event info:

London folk/americana duo Roswell

An evening of live folk, americana & roots music.

Featuring:

Roswell - 'a folk duo whose voices combine to create a seamless flow of rich, harmonic beauty' | Bella Gaffney - 'folk with finesse’ | Edith and The Kingpin

Saturday 26th October, at Alford Corn Exchange. Doors 7pm - music starts 7.30pm

Free entry - but donations welcomed. All money donated will be split between Alford Hub and Alford Town Promotions.

To reserve a seat, please email [email protected]