Living Advent Windows return to Cadney and Howsham

A parish-wide festive event returns to Cadney and Howsham.

Since 2020, when we had a lockdown Christmas time and we needed something to cheer up the festive season, Cadney cum Howsham parish has held a Living Advent Windows event in the two villages of Cadney and Howsham.

What is Living Advent Windows? Just as you enjoy opening a window on your Advent Calendar in the run up to Christmas, with Living Advent Windows, a different house lights up a new festive window display each evening from the 1st to the 24th of December. Once that display has been lit up, it will continue to be lit up each evening until the end of December. Maps with all the information will be available from late November to pick up from the book swap in the old Howsham Phone Box and All Saints Church, Cadney. They'll also be posted on social media, on Cadney and Howsham's community Facebook page and their community X account, @Cadney_Howsham. A copy of the map will be available to download from https://www.achurchnearyou.com/church/14888/service-and-events/advent-christmas/.

It is a fantastic community event in the build-up to Christmas with lots of great ideas for the window displays. Each window is lit up at 6.30pm each evening, unless advertised differently on the map, and people are welcome to come along and watch. In Cadney and Howsham we encourage as much participation as possible, so on some nights there are two windows lit up one after the other.

A Cadney and Howsham Living Advent Window display.

If anyone can't get along to see the window displays, photos are posted each evening of the new window display on the social media community accounts. All the Living Advent window displays can be easily seen from the footpath, so you can wander around the villages looking out for the displays, and many look just as good in the daytime if you would prefer a daylight walk.

Caistor also has Living Advent windows, and theirs are switched on at 6pm. It was the inspiration from seeing Caistors that inspired the villagers in Cadney and Howsham to try the event.