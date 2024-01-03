Local Care Home and Shine Lincs to host Wellbeing Coffee Morning event
Staff and residents at Newton House Care Home in Grantham are inviting neighbours and friends from the local community to clear away the new year blues their free wellbeing coffee morning.
With special guest speaker Jo Taylor from ‘Shine Lincs’
Taking place on Monday 8th January from 10am, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet Jo Taylor and have an uplifting chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
General Manager of the home, Sonia Fairhurst said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’