Local care home hosts free professional's lunch event

Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters, Lincoln, have invited local professionals to their professional’s lunch event.

Taking place on 30th of October 1pm – 2:30pm, professionals from various professional organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over a light lunch provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Sarah Noutch, General Manager at Tennyson Wharf says: “Tennyson Wharf is keen to be a part of the community and our professional lunch allows individuals from our local area to network, meet and connect with one another. It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within different sectors and how we could possibly work together, and of course, enjoy the wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.