Local care home invite the community in for quiz and chips
Maple Leaf Lodge Staff and residents will get quizzed on historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the home will battle it out to find out who will prevail.
General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”
Resident at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “It is going to be wonderful to see everyone joining in. I really enjoy getting together with my fellow residents – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”
