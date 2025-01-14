Local care home invite the community in for quiz and chips

Quiz Night Invite

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham, Lincolnshire invite fellow keen quizzers to put their collective general knowledge to the test. Taking part on Friday 17th January at 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maple Leaf Lodge Staff and residents will get quizzed on historical humdingers and musical musings to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the home will battle it out to find out who will prevail.

General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and collectively their general knowledge is pretty phenomenal!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “It is going to be wonderful to see everyone joining in. I really enjoy getting together with my fellow residents – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides dementia and residential care, long term and respite care.