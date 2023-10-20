Local care home to host Age UK coffee morning event

Staff and residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton look forward to welcoming Yvonne Rawlings from Age UK into our home for our Age UK Coffee Morning.

Taking place on Wednesday 1st November from 10.15am – 12.30pm we look forward to hosting a morning filled with fun and laughter as well as raising the profile for an invaluable community cause.

We will also be welcoming back the Stamford U3A Ukulele Club who will be providing musical entertainment to the proceedings.

General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate said: “Our Age UK Coffee Morning will allow individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team all for a great cause!’

