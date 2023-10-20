Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Local care home to host Age UK coffee morning event

Staff and residents at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton look forward to welcoming Yvonne Rawlings from Age UK into our home for our Age UK Coffee Morning.
By Mark SheltonContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Wednesday 1st November from 10.15am – 12.30pm we look forward to hosting a morning filled with fun and laughter as well as raising the profile for an invaluable community cause.

We will also be welcoming back the Stamford U3A Ukulele Club who will be providing musical entertainment to the proceedings.

General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate said: “Our Age UK Coffee Morning will allow individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team all for a great cause!’

Most Popular
Age UK Coffee Morning Age UK Coffee Morning
Age UK Coffee Morning

Chater Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential care, respite care and nursing care for 45 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Related topics:Age UK