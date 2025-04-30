Local History Festival at Mablethorpe Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrate the rich local history of our county at the first Lincolnshire Libraries Local History Festival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new history festival will travel across the county's vast rural landscapes, covering the Wolds and Coast, the Fens, the Kestevens and the Lincoln Cliff, seeing renowned east midlands historians present their discoveries in your local Lincolnshire libraries.

With over 50 events running throughout May, including talks, guided walks, exhibitions and family activities, you'll explore wartime Lincolnshire, discover community memories, and step back into its trade past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Festival Mablethorpe Library will be hosting –

Lincolnshire Local History Festival

VE Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration from 1st May – 10th May. There will be a display of photographs and memorabilia from the library’s archive.

VE Day 80th Anniversary ‘Street’ Party Thursday 8th May 3pm – 5pm. Join us as we recreate a 1940s style street party with songs, children’s craft and dancing. Bring some sandwiches, we will provide cake, jelly and beverages. Dress up if you want to!

Mablethorpe Family Quiz 12th May – 17th May. Test your knowledge of Mablethorpe’s past as you delve into our display of photographs, newspaper articles and local books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnival and Funfair display 19th May – 31st May. To celebrate Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea’s heritage as a seaside resort, there will be an exhibition of photographs, brochures and newspaper articles featuring carnivals of bygone years.

“All the fun of the fairground – it's not fun and it’s not fair” Wednesday 28th May 11am – 1pm. Mablethorpe library is delighted to welcome Gary and Lorraine Campbell as they recount their proud history as showground people in and around Mablethorpe. With family connections dating back to the 1860s, we will hear about the history of Mablethorpe’s fairgrounds and what it meant to be a true show person. Their talk will be accompanied by family photographs and artefacts and it promises to be a unique and historic insight into the experiences of Mablethorpe’s Showground People.

All the events are free and there is no need to book. To find out more, pick up a brochure or email [email protected].

Nicola Rogers, partnership manager at Lincolnshire Libraries said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of Local and Community Month we wanted to celebrate our county’s rich heritage. We’re delighted to be able to invite so many well-known speakers and groups into our libraries to share their knowledge and research and highlight the fascinating local studies collections held in our libraries.”

Visit the Lincoln Libraries Local History Festival webpage Lincolnshire Local History Festival | What's On Lincolnshire for full details of what’s on at a library near you, or pick up a Festival guide at Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford or Woodhall Spa Library.

Lincolnshire Libraries, run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.