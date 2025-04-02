Local History Month at Market Rasen Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join the library and help celebrate Local History Month with an exciting range of events for all ages to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things get off to a roaring start on Tuesday May 6 when Talking History marks the 90th anniversary of the Driving Test looking at some of the funnier events and stories about motorists and their cars from our area which have featured in the historical archives of the Market Rasen Mail.

A display of public photos and stories about your 1st cars complements this, as well as articles on the first car owners in Lincolnshire and the first person fined for speeding, 129 years ago!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout May, we are hosting a fantastic display by Duckworth Motor Group documenting their presence in the town and how they have grown to be one of the most important independent car retailers in the county.

My first car was a ........

On the morning of Saturday May 10, the cars are the stars when members of the Lincolnshire Automobile Club have a selection of their classic cars on display in the library car park from 10.00am until 1.00pm.

Library manager Kay Turnbull said: "Come along and help them celebrate their cars and passion for all things motoring. They will be on hand and happy to help anyone who shares in their joy of classic vehicles.

"We are also very grateful to Duckworth's for donating a LEGO icon Classic Defender 90 kit for our LEGO Challenge club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LEGO Challenge meets on the last Friday of every month from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. All are welcome.

To find out more about What's On at Market Rasen Library visit: